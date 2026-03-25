Hungary's Political Tides: Orban vs. Magyar

Viktor Orban, the European Union's longest-serving prime minister, faces potential electoral defeat on April 12. After 16 years leading Hungary, opinion polls suggest his grip on power is slipping.

The central European nation of 9.5 million is at a crossroads, as Orban's brand of right-wing populism confronts a formidable challenge. His main rival, Peter Magyar, at the helm of the increasingly popular Tisza party, threatens Orban's legacy of illiberal democracy.

Magyar has sparked appeal among younger and urban voters, capitalizing on economic stagnation and public discontent. If successful, his victory might lead to improved EU relations, reduced corruption, and significant governance reforms in Hungary, marking a shift from Orban's contentious era.

(With inputs from agencies.)