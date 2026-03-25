Rising Opposition: Tisza Party Surges Ahead of Orban's Fidesz

In a significant shift in Hungary's political landscape, the centre-right opposition Tisza party has widened its lead over incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, a recent poll indicates. The poll, conducted as Hungary approaches the April 12 election, suggests a mounting challenge for Orban, who seeks to extend his 16-year tenure.

Data published by hvg.hu reveals that the Tisza party, under the leadership of Peter Magyar, commands 58% support among decided voters, a notable increase from February's 55%. Conversely, Fidesz's support stagnates at 35%, raising concerns for the party despite voter-friendly measures implemented following economic stagnation.

With 89% of respondents indicating they will vote, a high turnout is anticipated, potentially setting a record akin to the 70% turnout of 2022. Median's survey, noted for its predictive accuracy, also highlights diminished support for the far-right Our Homeland party, at just 4% among committed voters.