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Rising Opposition: Tisza Party Surges Ahead of Orban's Fidesz

Hungary's opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, has taken a significant lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to a recent poll, Tisza holds a 23-point advantage among decided voters. The outcome remains crucial for Hungary and Europe's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST
Rising Opposition: Tisza Party Surges Ahead of Orban's Fidesz
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant shift in Hungary's political landscape, the centre-right opposition Tisza party has widened its lead over incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, a recent poll indicates. The poll, conducted as Hungary approaches the April 12 election, suggests a mounting challenge for Orban, who seeks to extend his 16-year tenure.

Data published by hvg.hu reveals that the Tisza party, under the leadership of Peter Magyar, commands 58% support among decided voters, a notable increase from February's 55%. Conversely, Fidesz's support stagnates at 35%, raising concerns for the party despite voter-friendly measures implemented following economic stagnation.

With 89% of respondents indicating they will vote, a high turnout is anticipated, potentially setting a record akin to the 70% turnout of 2022. Median's survey, noted for its predictive accuracy, also highlights diminished support for the far-right Our Homeland party, at just 4% among committed voters.

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