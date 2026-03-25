Rising Opposition: Tisza Party Surges Ahead of Orban's Fidesz
Hungary's opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, has taken a significant lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to a recent poll, Tisza holds a 23-point advantage among decided voters. The outcome remains crucial for Hungary and Europe's political landscape.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant shift in Hungary's political landscape, the centre-right opposition Tisza party has widened its lead over incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, a recent poll indicates. The poll, conducted as Hungary approaches the April 12 election, suggests a mounting challenge for Orban, who seeks to extend his 16-year tenure.
Data published by hvg.hu reveals that the Tisza party, under the leadership of Peter Magyar, commands 58% support among decided voters, a notable increase from February's 55%. Conversely, Fidesz's support stagnates at 35%, raising concerns for the party despite voter-friendly measures implemented following economic stagnation.
With 89% of respondents indicating they will vote, a high turnout is anticipated, potentially setting a record akin to the 70% turnout of 2022. Median's survey, noted for its predictive accuracy, also highlights diminished support for the far-right Our Homeland party, at just 4% among committed voters.
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- Hungary
- election
- Tisza
- Orban
- Fidesz
- Peter Magyar
- poll
- political landscape
- Europe
- opposition
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