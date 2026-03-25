Lukashenko's Strategic Visit to North Korea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Pyongyang for a significant meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between Belarus and North Korea, particularly concerning their opposition to U.S. influence.

Lukashenko received a ceremonial welcome at Kim Il Sung Square, highlighting the importance North Korea places on his visit. This trip follows a previous meeting in Beijing in 2025, where Kim extended an invitation to Lukashenko.

Both nations have been aligning more closely in recent years, with North Korea sending troops and weapons to support Russia's war in Ukraine, and Belarus authorizing Russian military activities on its soil. Lukashenko's visit may lead to further agreements designed to bolster mutual support against the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)