Banerjee Condemns BJP's Alleged Voter List Tampering in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticized the BJP during a rally in Naxalbari, citing concerns over voter disenfranchisement.

She alleged that eight lakh names have been deleted from a list of 27 lakh adjudicated voters in an 'ill-planned SIR' initiative, demanding transparency and accountability.

Banerjee committed to providing free legal consultancy for affected citizens, reiterating her stance against the NRC and detention camps in the state, while condemning the Election Commission's role in recent administrative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)