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Banerjee Condemns BJP's Alleged Voter List Tampering in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes the BJP for the mass deletion of eight lakh names from voter lists in an SIR exercise. She demands physical copies of the supplementary list, pledges legal aid for affected citizens, and condemns electoral roll revision mishandling. Banerjee vows no NRC in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST
Banerjee Condemns BJP's Alleged Voter List Tampering in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticized the BJP during a rally in Naxalbari, citing concerns over voter disenfranchisement.

She alleged that eight lakh names have been deleted from a list of 27 lakh adjudicated voters in an 'ill-planned SIR' initiative, demanding transparency and accountability.

Banerjee committed to providing free legal consultancy for affected citizens, reiterating her stance against the NRC and detention camps in the state, while condemning the Election Commission's role in recent administrative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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