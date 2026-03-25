LDF govt did not spare God, stole gold from Sabarimala temple, alleges Cong prez Kharge in Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
LDF govt did not spare God, stole gold from Sabarimala temple, alleges Cong prez Kharge in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LDF
- government
- Sabarimala
- temple
- gold
- theft
- Congress
- Kharge
- Kerala
- politics
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