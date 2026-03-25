Campaign Trail Heats Up in Puducherry Assembly Election

As the April 9 election for the Puducherry Assembly approaches, political campaigns have intensified significantly. Candidates and their followers, equipped with party flags, are energetically canvassing door-to-door to reach voters directly. Given the small constituencies, candidates are intimately familiar with each neighborhood, enhancing their campaign reach and effectiveness.

In this politically charged environment, DMK and Congress candidates are seen actively campaigning, although Congress has yet to release its official candidate list. A Congress spokesperson indicated the final clarity on candidates would emerge by March 26, the nomination withdrawal deadline. This election period sees a strategic alliance between DMK and Congress, despite earlier challenges.

AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy has expressed optimism over their prospects, suggesting a strong chance for an NDA victory. He plans to contest from Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies. The NDA's manifesto, promising key policy directions, is expected to be released soon to solidify its electoral position.

(With inputs from agencies.)