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Clash in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 2026-27 Budget

The BJP walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over a disagreement following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's response to the 2026-27 budget. Sukhu accused the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement, prompting heated exchanges. A vigilance inquiry into the Himcare scheme and controversy over RDG's discontinuation also fueled tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST
Clash in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 2026-27 Budget
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Tensions flared in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as BJP members staged a walkout after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's budget reply for 2026-27.

Sukhu criticized the former BJP government's financial strategies, alleging that substantial fund allocations were misleading and the state inherited immense debt. The controversial claims led to intense debates in the assembly.

A scrutiny into irregularities in the Himcare scheme further amplified the discord. The discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and concerns over deteriorating law and order heightened the assembly disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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