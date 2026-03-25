J&K Congress Alleges Security Downgrade Before Assembly Session
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress criticized the reduction of security for its legislators, including PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, just before the legislative assembly session. They demanded explanations from the Home Ministry and Lt Governor. The session resumes on March 27, following earlier budget presentations and discussions.
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- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress raised alarms over the alleged downgrading of security for several of its legislators, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, just as the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly resumes.
The party condemned the alleged action, demanding explanations from the Union Home Ministry and the Lt Governor administration, saying the timing jeopardizes the safety of elected representatives.
No official response was immediately available. Spearheading the demand for clarity, J&K PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticized the decision, emphasizing the disparity in security provisions between MLAs and high-ranking officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Home Ministry
- Karra
- Budget session
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