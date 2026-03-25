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Hungary's Energy Standoff with Ukraine: Pipeline Politics

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, plans to cease natural gas shipments to Ukraine amid a dispute over disrupted energy supplies. The ongoing tension stems from a damaged Druzhba pipeline, with Hungary and Slovakia blaming Kyiv for the outage. Ukraine continues importing gas from Eastern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:50 IST
Hungary's Energy Standoff with Ukraine: Pipeline Politics
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Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary announced plans to stop natural gas deliveries to Ukraine until oil flows resume through the Druzhba pipeline, heightening the energy conflict with Kyiv precipitated by the Ukraine war.

Hungary and Slovakia, maintaining ties with Moscow unlike other EU nations, attribute the Druzhba pipeline disruption to Ukraine, where a Russian drone attack reportedly caused damage. Ukraine asserts swift repairs are underway.

Amid these tensions, Hungary will store its own gas, although exports currently continue to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian foreign affairs spokesperson Heorhii Tykhy, who warns economic repercussions for Hungary. Meanwhile, Hungary could cut electricity to Ukraine, while EU leaders attempt to persuade Orban on regional financial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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