Hungary's Energy Standoff with Ukraine: Pipeline Politics

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary announced plans to stop natural gas deliveries to Ukraine until oil flows resume through the Druzhba pipeline, heightening the energy conflict with Kyiv precipitated by the Ukraine war.

Hungary and Slovakia, maintaining ties with Moscow unlike other EU nations, attribute the Druzhba pipeline disruption to Ukraine, where a Russian drone attack reportedly caused damage. Ukraine asserts swift repairs are underway.

Amid these tensions, Hungary will store its own gas, although exports currently continue to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian foreign affairs spokesperson Heorhii Tykhy, who warns economic repercussions for Hungary. Meanwhile, Hungary could cut electricity to Ukraine, while EU leaders attempt to persuade Orban on regional financial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)