BJP Unveils Third Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its electoral battle in West Bengal by unveiling their third list of 19 candidates for the forthcoming legislative assembly elections. This new roster sees Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, representing the Panihati constituency.

The highly anticipated elections will be held across all 294 constituencies, posing a formidable challenge to the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC). Among the newly announced candidates are Rathindra Nath Bose from Coochbehar Dakshin, Dinesh Sarkar from Rajganj, and Anil Singh from Nalhati. Detailed procedural timelines for nominations and withdrawals have also been released.

Previously, the BJP announced 111 candidates on March 19. As the high-stakes elections approach, each contest, especially those involving high-profile names like Suvendu Adhikari, holds particular significance. The electoral process is scheduled to culminate with vote counting on May 4, setting the stage for potential political shifts in the state.