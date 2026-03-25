Ensuring Transparent and Fair Elections in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India trained 294 Returning Officers for West Bengal's upcoming Assembly polls, emphasizing transparent polling procedures. Training covered nomination, polling, and counting processes. The Commission stressed violence-free elections, ensuring voters can cast ballots without fear. Returning Officers were also trained to use ECINET for real-time vote data.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a comprehensive training session for all 294 Returning Officers (ROs) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with a strong focus on ensuring transparency in the polling process.
Training sessions took place simultaneously at divisional headquarters across Jalpaiguri, Malda, Presidency, Burdwan, and Medinipur, covering crucial aspects of election management such as nomination filing, candidate scrutiny, and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. ECI officials reiterated the need for a polling environment free of violence, intimidation, and inducement.
The ROs were trained on safely handling Form 17C, which contains vote records, and were instructed to share these with polling agents to enhance transparency. Moreover, they were guided on utilizing ECINET, a digital platform updating voter turnout data every two hours, enabling near real-time monitoring. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the importance of conducting the polls without fear or favoritism, allowing every voter a chance to cast their vote securely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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