Ram Navami: A New Political Battleground in Bengal
Ram Navami has transformed into a political spectacle in West Bengal, with the BJP and TMC vying for control over the festival's religious and cultural symbolism. Once a modest festival, it now represents a politically charged event amidst the state's electoral campaign, highlighting competitive religious politics.
- Country:
- India
Ram Navami celebrations took on a political hue in West Bengal, with the BJP leveraging its Hindutva narrative while the ruling TMC also joined the festival to counter the BJP's influence during a crucial election period.
saffron flags decorated the streets of Kolkata and surrounding districts. Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed through the processions, underlining the festival's rising political significance.
Both political camps used the festival to assert cultural identity and galvanize electoral support. The BJP hopes to consolidate Hindu voters, while the TMC seeks to maintain its secular credentials. The strategic participation of both parties in Ram Navami reflects evolving religious politics in Bengal.
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