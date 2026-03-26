Seismic Seizures: EC's Crackdown Ahead of Crucial Indian Elections
The Election Commission has seized inducements worth over Rs 408 crore meant to sway voters in several Indian states and a Union territory. This includes cash, liquor, and drugs. With assembly elections imminent, the Commission is utilizing the Electronic Seizure Management System and cVigil app to monitor and enforce compliance.
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- India
The Election Commission has successfully confiscated illicit inducements valued at over Rs 408 crore, aimed at influencing voters in four Indian states and a Union territory. This large-scale operation took place in the lead-up to pivotal assembly elections and by-elections scheduled next month.
Since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System on February 26, enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. Specifically, seizures comprised Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 37.68 crore, drugs valued at Rs 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23 crore, and assorted other inducements surpassing Rs 163.30 crore.
Additionally, the cVigil mobile application has played a critical role by empowering citizens to report model code of conduct violations. From March 15 to 25, 70,944 complaints were lodged, 95.8% of which were resolved promptly, underscoring the EC's commitment to free and fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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