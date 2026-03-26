Left Menu

Seismic Seizures: EC's Crackdown Ahead of Crucial Indian Elections

The Election Commission has seized inducements worth over Rs 408 crore meant to sway voters in several Indian states and a Union territory. This includes cash, liquor, and drugs. With assembly elections imminent, the Commission is utilizing the Electronic Seizure Management System and cVigil app to monitor and enforce compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:28 IST
Seismic Seizures: EC's Crackdown Ahead of Crucial Indian Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has successfully confiscated illicit inducements valued at over Rs 408 crore, aimed at influencing voters in four Indian states and a Union territory. This large-scale operation took place in the lead-up to pivotal assembly elections and by-elections scheduled next month.

Since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System on February 26, enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. Specifically, seizures comprised Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 37.68 crore, drugs valued at Rs 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23 crore, and assorted other inducements surpassing Rs 163.30 crore.

Additionally, the cVigil mobile application has played a critical role by empowering citizens to report model code of conduct violations. From March 15 to 25, 70,944 complaints were lodged, 95.8% of which were resolved promptly, underscoring the EC's commitment to free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allianz Jio Re Begins Reinsurance Operations in India

Allianz Jio Re Begins Reinsurance Operations in India

 India
2
Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

Empowering Farmers: AI Weather Stations Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

 India
3
JGU's Unprecedented Leap in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

JGU's Unprecedented Leap in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026