Election Chaos: Violent Clashes Erupt Between BJP and TMC in South 24 Parganas

Violent clashes erupted during an election campaign in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, as BJP and TMC supporters engaged in a heated altercation. The campaign featured BJP candidate Bikash Sardar.

Tensions flared when a video recording dispute spiraled into physical confrontation, prompting police intervention. Several officers were injured during the chaos.

Eight individuals were detained following the incident, and authorities have since restored order. Accusations flew between parties, each blaming the other for inciting violence, but an investigation is currently underway.