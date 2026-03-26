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Election Chaos: Violent Clashes Erupt Between BJP and TMC in South 24 Parganas

During an election campaign in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters, involving violence and police intervention. Arguments over video recording escalated the tension, leading to multiple detentions. Both parties accused each other of instigating the violence, but the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST
Election Chaos: Violent Clashes Erupt Between BJP and TMC in South 24 Parganas
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  • India

Violent clashes erupted during an election campaign in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, as BJP and TMC supporters engaged in a heated altercation. The campaign featured BJP candidate Bikash Sardar.

Tensions flared when a video recording dispute spiraled into physical confrontation, prompting police intervention. Several officers were injured during the chaos.

Eight individuals were detained following the incident, and authorities have since restored order. Accusations flew between parties, each blaming the other for inciting violence, but an investigation is currently underway.

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