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India Calls for Peace in West Asia Amidst Opposition Criticism

At an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated to President Donald Trump the need for a swift end to the West Asia conflict, stressing its widespread impacts. The Indian government refutes claims of Pakistani mediation, ensuring the safety of Indian nationals and stable energy supplies, amidst opposition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:07 IST
India Calls for Peace in West Asia Amidst Opposition Criticism
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored to US President Donald Trump the urgency of resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia swiftly, citing negative repercussions globally. The Indian government has dismissed purported mediation by Pakistan, asserting that India is not a broker state.

Despite opposition criticisms labeling government responses as inadequate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that the Indian government actively addresses the West Asia situation. Emphasizing India's diplomatic relations, Jaishankar noted that actions are in place to protect Indian interests in the Gulf and secure stable energy supplies.

During the meeting, ministers highlighted India's diversification strategy in energy procurement. The government reassured attendees of Indian ships navigating safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Opposition figures continue to request parliamentary debates on the crisis, questioning India's diplomatic silence amid potential international conflicts.

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