Political Sparks Fly: Rahul Gandhi vs. Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala Poll Clash

Rahul Gandhi's accusations of collusion between Kerala's LDF and the BJP sparked a fierce rebuttal from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Gandhi's claims, made during a rally, implied that a lack of central action against the LDF indicated an alliance, a charge Vijayan staunchly denied.

Vijayan countered vigorously, alleging that the Congress acts as the BJP's 'B-team' and lacks the regional political insight necessary. These exchanges have fueled the already heated political climate, as both major political fronts intensify their campaigns.

The political warfare underscores the charged atmosphere ahead of the April 9 assembly elections, as leaders engage in a battle of words to sway voters and counter allegations of political collusion and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)