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Travel Turmoil: Trump's Executive Order Aims to Pay TSA Amid Shutdown

President Trump plans to take executive action to fund 50,000 TSA workers amidst a government shutdown that's causing travel disruptions. The impasse in Congress has led to a staffing crisis, prompting potential closure of smaller airports. Stakeholders urge for a swift resolution to prevent further chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:23 IST
Travel Turmoil: Trump's Executive Order Aims to Pay TSA Amid Shutdown
Trump

President Donald Trump announced plans to take executive action on Thursday, aiming to pay 50,000 airport security workers as Congress remains deadlocked on a staffing crisis that has disrupted travel across the country. Trump instructed Homeland Security to 'immediately pay our TSA Agents to resolve this emergency and stop the Democrat Chaos at airports.'

The TSA has struggled with staffing shortages since a government shutdown in February. Nearly 500 officers have resigned amid pay uncertainties. Congressional debates over immigration rules have delayed homeland security funding, affecting the TSA's capacity to manage security screenings efficiently.

With absentee rates climbing and calls for resolution mounting, CEO of Airlines for America Chris Sununu urged Congress to swiftly address the funding deadlock, while Trump considers deploying National Guard troops to assist airport security functions.

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