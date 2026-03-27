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BJP's Tax Cut Proposal Sparks Political Row in Kerala

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to reduce state fuel taxes following the Centre's excise duty cut. He dismissed rival allegations of BJP deals as distractions from NDA's development agenda. Chandrashekhar critiqued CPI(M) tactics and his opponent's campaign strategy in the upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:55 IST
BJP's Tax Cut Proposal Sparks Political Row in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar called for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to lower state fuel taxes. This request follows the Centre's move to reduce the special excise duty on petrol and diesel to alleviate burdens on consumers amidst rising crude oil prices.

Chandrashekhar dismissed accusations from Congress and CPI(M) that the BJP has alliances with them, labeling such allegations as attempts to distract from the NDA's development-focused election campaign. He highlighted the Union government's role in lowering excise duties from Rs 13 to Rs 3 as a consumer protection effort.

In the upcoming April 9 Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar expressed confidence while accusing state Education Minister V Sivankutty of using tactics to secure victory. He criticized CPI(M)'s campaign strategies, suggesting they display a fear of defeat, and called into question the state government's record over the past decade.

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