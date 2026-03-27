BJP's Tax Cut Proposal Sparks Political Row in Kerala

On Friday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar called for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to lower state fuel taxes. This request follows the Centre's move to reduce the special excise duty on petrol and diesel to alleviate burdens on consumers amidst rising crude oil prices.

Chandrashekhar dismissed accusations from Congress and CPI(M) that the BJP has alliances with them, labeling such allegations as attempts to distract from the NDA's development-focused election campaign. He highlighted the Union government's role in lowering excise duties from Rs 13 to Rs 3 as a consumer protection effort.

In the upcoming April 9 Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar expressed confidence while accusing state Education Minister V Sivankutty of using tactics to secure victory. He criticized CPI(M)'s campaign strategies, suggesting they display a fear of defeat, and called into question the state government's record over the past decade.