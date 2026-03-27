Nainar Nagenthran's Strategic Move: A Shift to Sattur

Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, revealed his candidacy for the Sattur Assembly constituency in the forthcoming April 23 elections. The announcement marks a strategic shift from his previous Tirunelveli constituency, underscoring BJP's expansion efforts in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the AIADMK-BJP seat-sharing agreement which omitted Tirunelveli and Coimbatore South, where the party's Mahila Morcha president, Vanathi Srinivasan, had a notable victory, BJP plans to contest all 234 constituencies. The decision aims to bolster the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presence, with optimism about emerging victorious.

In response to why BJP conceded certain seats, Nagenthran clarified that the reallocations were mutual decisions post-negotiations with AIADMK. He emphasized that if NDA wins, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is poised to become the Chief Minister. This move comes as part of a broader strategy since Nagenthran's transition from AIADMK to BJP in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)