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Rising Sun Dominates: DMK's Strategic Seat Allocation for 2026

DMK President M K Stalin announced that the party's 'Rising Sun' symbol will contest in 175 out of Tamil Nadu's 234 constituencies for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. The party has aligned with allies to boost Tamil Nadu's development, overcoming challenges from previous AIADMK governance, and has finalized its seat-sharing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:13 IST
Rising Sun Dominates: DMK's Strategic Seat Allocation for 2026
  • Country:
  • India

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday that the party's 'Rising Sun' symbol will contest in 175 of the state's 234 constituencies in the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

Stalin emphasized the achievements of the Dravidian government's five-year effort to elevate the state's development while addressing degradation from a decade of AIADMK's rule. He highlighted the importance of ideologically aligned allies in achieving these milestones.

After concluding democratic seat-sharing negotiations, DMK has allotted specific seats to key allies, emphasizing a united front. The finalized seat distribution includes Congress (28 seats), DMDK (10 seats), VCK (8 seats), CPI and CPI(M)(5 each), among others, underlining a strategic electoral approach for a collective victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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