Rising Sun Dominates: DMK's Strategic Seat Allocation for 2026

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday that the party's 'Rising Sun' symbol will contest in 175 of the state's 234 constituencies in the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

Stalin emphasized the achievements of the Dravidian government's five-year effort to elevate the state's development while addressing degradation from a decade of AIADMK's rule. He highlighted the importance of ideologically aligned allies in achieving these milestones.

After concluding democratic seat-sharing negotiations, DMK has allotted specific seats to key allies, emphasizing a united front. The finalized seat distribution includes Congress (28 seats), DMDK (10 seats), VCK (8 seats), CPI and CPI(M)(5 each), among others, underlining a strategic electoral approach for a collective victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)