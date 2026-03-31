Vijay's Political Roadshow Ignites Controversy

The chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay, is facing legal scrutiny as his party's campaign activities have allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct, according to police sources. The accusations emerged during his ongoing election campaign for the April 23 polls.

Peravallur police have filed cases against Vijay under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, including NS 126 (2) for voluntarily causing obstruction, and other sections related to disrupting public proceedings. The rally was alleged to have started earlier than allowed, causing inconvenience to the public.

In his political debut, Vijay's campaign featured up to 30 sound systems, reportedly causing public disruption and traffic congestion. The actor-politician aims to secure seats in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East for the 2026 Assembly elections, marking Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's entry into politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)