Karnataka Minister Hospitalized: Health Scare Amid Lung Infection
Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar was admitted to a hospital due to a lung infection. His condition fluctuated after experiencing severe fatigue. Currently, he is stable and undergoing treatment in the ICU. The incident occurred after a routine morning of office work, with symptoms worsening by evening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar was urgently hospitalized at a private facility in Yashwanthpur after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection, sources from the Chief Minister's Office disclosed.
The minister, responsible for planning and statistics, experienced respiratory issues and severe fatigue on Tuesday afternoon, despite having had a routine morning at work.
By evening, his symptoms worsened, leading to immediate hospitalization. Currently, Sudhakar remains under intensive care, with his condition described as stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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