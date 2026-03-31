Karnataka Minister Hospitalized: Health Scare Amid Lung Infection

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar was urgently hospitalized at a private facility in Yashwanthpur after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection, sources from the Chief Minister's Office disclosed.

The minister, responsible for planning and statistics, experienced respiratory issues and severe fatigue on Tuesday afternoon, despite having had a routine morning at work.

By evening, his symptoms worsened, leading to immediate hospitalization. Currently, Sudhakar remains under intensive care, with his condition described as stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)