Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Hospitalized: Health Scare Amid Lung Infection

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar was admitted to a hospital due to a lung infection. His condition fluctuated after experiencing severe fatigue. Currently, he is stable and undergoing treatment in the ICU. The incident occurred after a routine morning of office work, with symptoms worsening by evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:46 IST
Karnataka Minister Hospitalized: Health Scare Amid Lung Infection
Karnataka Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar was urgently hospitalized at a private facility in Yashwanthpur after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection, sources from the Chief Minister's Office disclosed.

The minister, responsible for planning and statistics, experienced respiratory issues and severe fatigue on Tuesday afternoon, despite having had a routine morning at work.

By evening, his symptoms worsened, leading to immediate hospitalization. Currently, Sudhakar remains under intensive care, with his condition described as stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Infantino Backs Iran Amidst World Cup Venue Controversy

Infantino Backs Iran Amidst World Cup Venue Controversy

 Global
2
Zelenskiy's Push for Easter Ceasefire Amid Tense Ukraine-Russia Talks

Zelenskiy's Push for Easter Ceasefire Amid Tense Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Global
3
TikTok Eyes Brazilian Fintech Market: A New Financial Frontier

TikTok Eyes Brazilian Fintech Market: A New Financial Frontier

 Global
4
Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga Calls for Peaceful Resolution

Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga Calls for Peaceful Resolution

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026