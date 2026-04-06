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PM Modi Warns Assam Against Congress Amid Global Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Hojai, cautioned the public against the Congress, emphasising the BJP's management of fuel prices amid a global crisis. He criticized Congress-led Himachal Pradesh for raising prices and highlighted the BJP's focus on economic stability and security in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST
PM Modi Warns Assam Against Congress Amid Global Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Hojai, Assam, warned citizens about the Congress party, citing unstable fuel prices in Congress-led Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted his government's success in maintaining stable fuel prices amidst potential global economic turmoil caused by the crisis in West Asia.

Despite global challenges, Modi emphasized his administration's commitment to shielding the poor, middle class, and farmers from economic distress. He reiterated that unlike the Congress, which hikes prices post-election, the BJP prioritizes citizen welfare by minimizing the impact of international crises on domestic fuel prices.

Highlighting regional security, Modi linked infiltration issues to livelihood and identity, asserting the BJP-NDA alliance's role in preserving Assam's cultural integrity and demographic balance. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of every vote for the BJP in deterring infiltrators and maintaining public safety amid upcoming elections in Assam.

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