Leadership Tensions Loom Over Karnataka: Will Time Reveal a New CM?

As Karnataka heads towards crucial by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remained tight-lipped regarding potential leadership shifts. These elections were necessitated by the passing of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Shivakumar, addressing persistent speculations about becoming the next Chief Minister, reiterated his stance, saying, "There is no need to make it an issue; time will decide." He responded to queries about internal party dynamics and potential changes, especially amidst reported 'power-sharing' arrangements made during government formation.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has commented on CM Siddaramaiah's tenure, affirming his leadership till 2028. Shivakumar, however, refrained from confirming these claims, emphasizing the importance of patience as internal party decisions unfold over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)