Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Loom Over Karnataka: Will Time Reveal a New CM?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addresses speculations about possible leadership changes after by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South. Amidst rumors of a 'power-sharing' deal with CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar emphasizes patience, stating time will clarify leadership outcomes post-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:24 IST
Leadership Tensions Loom Over Karnataka: Will Time Reveal a New CM?
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

As Karnataka heads towards crucial by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remained tight-lipped regarding potential leadership shifts. These elections were necessitated by the passing of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Shivakumar, addressing persistent speculations about becoming the next Chief Minister, reiterated his stance, saying, "There is no need to make it an issue; time will decide." He responded to queries about internal party dynamics and potential changes, especially amidst reported 'power-sharing' arrangements made during government formation.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has commented on CM Siddaramaiah's tenure, affirming his leadership till 2028. Shivakumar, however, refrained from confirming these claims, emphasizing the importance of patience as internal party decisions unfold over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

 India
2
Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

 India
4
Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026