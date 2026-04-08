Kerala Readies for Crucial Assembly Polls: A Silence Before the Storm

Kerala has commenced its mandatory silence period in anticipation of the pivotal Assembly polls scheduled for April 9. During this phase, candidates and party workers are intensifying efforts to connect with voters through direct engagement, marking the end of a vigorous campaign period.

As the state braces for electoral outcomes, prohibitory orders have been imposed in sensitive areas to mitigate risks, with careful distribution of polling materials underway. Throughout the campaigning, media interactions and public meetings are suspended to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates.

The elections will witness participation from 2.71 crore voters, with the state's electoral machinery meticulously prepared under the supervision of Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. Comprehensive security and logistical strategies are deployed to ensure a fair polling process.

(With inputs from agencies.)