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EU Demands Explanations from Hungary Over Russia Leak Concerns

The European Commission has urged Hungary to provide an explanation following reports suggesting information leaks to Russia. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to address the issue at a leadership level. The leaks allegedly involve Hungary's government aiding Russian interests against EU policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST
EU Demands Explanations from Hungary Over Russia Leak Concerns
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The European Commission called on Hungary to clarify alarming reports of possible information leaks to Russia. The situation, described as 'extremely concerning,' prompted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to bring the issue to EU leaders' attention during their meetings.

This concern arises from allegations that Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, may have coordinated efforts with Russia, potentially undermining EU security strategies and initiatives to support Ukraine.

With tensions high, the Commission demands Hungary clarify its involvement in these troubling revelations, emphasizing the urgency and significance of this issue for EU member states' security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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