Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member Amid Political Recalibrations

Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The ceremony took place in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan, with senior NCP leaders in attendance, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

Pawar announced his oath-taking via social media, emphasizing his determination to raise the public's concerns in the Upper House. He pledged to honor the people's trust and expectations, committing to be a strong voice and contribute to national development.

Pawar's induction into the Upper House follows the unfortunate passing of his father, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash earlier this year. On the same day, Sharad Pawar of NCP called for consensus on an unopposed by-election in Baramati, suggesting that Congress reconsider its candidate amid the contested political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)