Left Menu

Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member Amid Political Recalibrations

In a noteworthy political development, Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence of senior leaders. His entry comes after his father's death and amidst discussions on an unopposed by-election for Baramati. NCP criticizes Congress for fielding a candidate against Sunetra Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:57 IST
Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member Amid Political Recalibrations
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar (Photo/@parthajitpawar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The ceremony took place in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan, with senior NCP leaders in attendance, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

Pawar announced his oath-taking via social media, emphasizing his determination to raise the public's concerns in the Upper House. He pledged to honor the people's trust and expectations, committing to be a strong voice and contribute to national development.

Pawar's induction into the Upper House follows the unfortunate passing of his father, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash earlier this year. On the same day, Sharad Pawar of NCP called for consensus on an unopposed by-election in Baramati, suggesting that Congress reconsider its candidate amid the contested political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

 India
2
Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

 India
3
India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

 India
4
Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026