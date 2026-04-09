Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member Amid Political Recalibrations
In a noteworthy political development, Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence of senior leaders. His entry comes after his father's death and amidst discussions on an unopposed by-election for Baramati. NCP criticizes Congress for fielding a candidate against Sunetra Pawar.
- Country:
- India
Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The ceremony took place in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan, with senior NCP leaders in attendance, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.
Pawar announced his oath-taking via social media, emphasizing his determination to raise the public's concerns in the Upper House. He pledged to honor the people's trust and expectations, committing to be a strong voice and contribute to national development.
Pawar's induction into the Upper House follows the unfortunate passing of his father, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash earlier this year. On the same day, Sharad Pawar of NCP called for consensus on an unopposed by-election in Baramati, suggesting that Congress reconsider its candidate amid the contested political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bharat Gite: Pioneering Industrial Balance and Nation-Building in Maharashtra
Political Fervor in Baramati: A By-Election That Could Shape Maharashtra's Future
Boosting Onion Processing: A Win-Win for Farmers and Consumers in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Farmers Rejoice as Maize Procurement Deadline Extended
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations