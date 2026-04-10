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DK Shivakumar Challenges Vijay's Political Gambit, Affirms DMK Alliance's Command in 2026 TN Elections

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized TVK chief Vijay, stating that political reality isn't like film deception. Shivakumar predicts a decisive victory for the DMK alliance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, dismissing Vijay's claims of a new Congress allegiance. He emphasized INC's firm stance with the DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:40 IST
DK Shivakumar Challenges Vijay's Political Gambit, Affirms DMK Alliance's Command in 2026 TN Elections
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a blunt critique, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday targeted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, asserting that "you can't fool people like in a film." Predicting a sweeping success for the DMK alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2026, Shivakumar shared his confidence while speaking to reporters.

Shivakumar elaborated on his extensive interaction with the public, highlighting his campaign efforts promoting the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He confidently declared that the DMK alliance would emerge victoriously, praising their robust efforts and promising continued diligence.

Reacting sharply to Vijay's assertions, Shivakumar dismissed them, underscoring the supremacy of the Indian National Congress as the "original Congress," criticizing Vijay as deceiving voters. Shivakumar also refuted claims that real Congress members aligned with TVK, affirming the INC's allegiance with the DMK and predicting a two-thirds majority for the alliance in the elections.

Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, labeled the DMK-led coalition as a "cash box alliance," while aligning NDA with the BJP-AIADMK coalition. With elections set for April 23 across 234 constituencies, the stage is set for a contested battle among DMK's Secular Progressive Alliance and NDA.

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