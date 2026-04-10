Taiwan's Balancing Act: Peace Talks Amid Tensions with China
China's President Xi Jinping firmly opposed Taiwan's independence during a meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun. He emphasized a call for reunification and condemned Taiwan as undermining peace. Cheng, on a peace mission, urged for reciprocal cross-strait relations amid ongoing tensions and military pressure.
In a high-profile meeting at the Great Hall of the People, China's President Xi Jinping declared China would "absolutely not tolerate" Taiwan's independence, calling it the main threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait. He urged Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, for efforts towards reunification.
Xi stressed that both sides of the strait belong to "one China," despite Taiwan's rejection of such a notion. The Kuomintang, Taiwan's largest opposition party, represented by Cheng, is on a mission to deescalate tensions as Beijing intensifies military pressure on the island.
In Taiwan, government officials criticized the KMT's stalling of defense spending while advocating for an end to China's threats. Cheng emphasized the mutual longing for peaceful cross-strait relations, voicing hopes for cooperative mechanisms and opposing foreign intervention in regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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