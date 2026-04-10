Chaos and Allegations: Inside West Bengal's Pre-Election Turmoil

In the midst of West Bengal's heated pre-election environment, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of instigating a conspiracy against him. This allegation follows the release of a contentious sting video by the TMC, bringing forth accusations just weeks before the high-stakes assembly polls.

The video, claimed by Kabir to be digitally altered using artificial intelligence, shows him purportedly discussing a 'Rs 1,000 crore' deal. Kabir, addressing the media in Islampur, expressed his intention to challenge the allegations in the High Court, while asserting that Banerjee maintains favorable ties with both the BJP and RSS, indicating a strategic ploy to tarnish his reputation.

Adding to Kabir's complications, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) officially ended its party alliance, citing the need to uphold Muslim integrity. The political unraveling underscores persistent socio-economic issues, as AIMIM highlighted the ongoing marginalization of Muslims in the state under various administrations. With assembly elections looming on April 23 and April 29, the political landscape remains tumultuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)