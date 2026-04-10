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Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Manipulation

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of manipulating voter rolls in Uttar Pradesh's Special Intensive Revision exercise. Alleging misuse of institutions, he claims BJP hides behind them during electoral woes. He highlights discrepancies in the deletion of voters and demands transparency from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Manipulation
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, concerning irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's voter rolls. Accusing the ruling party of manipulating electoral processes, Yadav claims the BJP is resorting to institutional shields when faced with electoral defeats. The comments were made after the state announced its final voter list.

Yadav asserted that key institutions like the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission are being wielded politically. He cited instances where voter deletions reportedly involved forged documents, including a case where a voter's signature was allegedly faked. The accusations raise questions about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in the state.

Despite these claims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa assured that the revision exercise had been thorough, spanning 75 districts. With over 84 lakh new voters added, the electorate stands at 13.39 crore. Meanwhile, Yadav has also voiced concerns about women's reservation and outdated census data being used for policy decisions, suggesting these tactics mislead the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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