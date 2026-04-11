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Pope Leo's Powerful Plea: End the Madness of War

Pope Leo called on world leaders to halt the violence, denounce war's justification through religious language, and engage in dialogue. The pope criticized the ongoing conflicts, highlighting messages from children in war zones, and condemned the prioritization of power and money over peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST
Pope Leo's Powerful Plea: End the Madness of War
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a fervent appeal on Saturday for an end to what he described as the "madness of war," as U.S. and Iranian officials convened in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing six-week conflict.

During a prayer vigil at St. Peter's Basilica, the first U.S. pope criticized the use of religious rhetoric to justify war and highlighted the increasingly unpredictable "delusion of omnipotence." He urged leaders to cease conflict and engage in dialogue instead of rearmament planning.

Pope Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the Iran war, referencing letters from children in war zones to illustrate the horrors of conflict. He reiterated the Church's stance against war, invoking historical appeals for peace and condemning the misuse of Christian language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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