France's Scorching May: Heatwaves Lead to Excess Deaths

France Recorded At Least Excess Deaths During Unusually Early Heatwaves In May That Triggered Amber Alerts In Departments

In a troubling development, France witnessed at least 300 excess deaths during the unusual heatwaves that scorched the country in May, according to a Health Ministry announcement on Tuesday.

The early summer temperatures resulted in amber alerts being issued across 17 departments, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This preliminary death toll, primarily comprising individuals aged 75 and over, is based on unconsolidated data related to all-cause mortality, as stated by the ministry.