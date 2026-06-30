France's Scorching May: Heatwaves Lead to Excess Deaths
In May, unusually early heatwaves in France led to at least 300 excess deaths, primarily affecting those aged 75 and over, prompting amber alerts in 17 departments. The French Health Ministry released this preliminary figure, based on unconsolidated mortality data.
In a troubling development, France witnessed at least 300 excess deaths during the unusual heatwaves that scorched the country in May, according to a Health Ministry announcement on Tuesday.
The early summer temperatures resulted in amber alerts being issued across 17 departments, highlighting the severity of the situation.
This preliminary death toll, primarily comprising individuals aged 75 and over, is based on unconsolidated data related to all-cause mortality, as stated by the ministry.