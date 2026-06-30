France's Scorching May: Heatwaves Lead to Excess Deaths

In May, unusually early heatwaves in France led to at least 300 excess deaths, primarily affecting those aged 75 and over, prompting amber alerts in 17 departments. The French Health Ministry released this preliminary figure, based on unconsolidated mortality data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Recorded At Least Excess Deaths During Unusually Early Heatwaves In May That Triggered Amber Alerts In Departments | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:19 IST
France's Scorching May: Heatwaves Lead to Excess Deaths
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In a troubling development, France witnessed at least 300 excess deaths during the unusual heatwaves that scorched the country in May, according to a Health Ministry announcement on Tuesday.

The early summer temperatures resulted in amber alerts being issued across 17 departments, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This preliminary death toll, primarily comprising individuals aged 75 and over, is based on unconsolidated data related to all-cause mortality, as stated by the ministry.

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