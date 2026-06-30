France Gear Up for Sweden Showdown in World Cup Knockout Stage

"Even Before The Tournament, We Were Among The Favourites Based On How We Have Played In Our Three Matches

France is gearing up for their FIFA World Cup round of 32 match against Sweden, with coach Didier Deschamps determined to block out the noise surrounding their status as tournament favourites. Having won all three group stage matches for the first time since 1998, France seeks to add a third star to their jersey.

Deschamps emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in this new phase, despite no added advantage from their group stage success. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot shared the team's focus on avoiding complacency, recalling the lessons from the Euro 2020 defeat against Switzerland.

With Deschamps' extensive experience, including their 2018 World Cup win, the team is poised for the knockout stages, aiming to overcome Sweden without nerves. Deschamps highlighted the absence of safety nets in knockout matches, underscoring the necessity of a winning approach.