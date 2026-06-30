France Gear Up for Sweden Showdown in World Cup Knockout Stage

France coach Didier Deschamps and midfielder Adrien Rabiot discuss their World Cup journey as they prepare for their knockout match against Sweden. Despite being favorites, the team aims to remain focused, drawing from past experiences to navigate the high-pressure stage without a safety net.

Devdiscourse News Desk | "Even Before The Tournament, We Were Among The Favourites Based On How We Have Played In Our Three Matches | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:20 IST
France Gear Up for Sweden Showdown in World Cup Knockout Stage
France coach Didier Deschamps. (Photo: @FFF X). Image Credit: ANI

France is gearing up for their FIFA World Cup round of 32 match against Sweden, with coach Didier Deschamps determined to block out the noise surrounding their status as tournament favourites. Having won all three group stage matches for the first time since 1998, France seeks to add a third star to their jersey.

Deschamps emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in this new phase, despite no added advantage from their group stage success. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot shared the team's focus on avoiding complacency, recalling the lessons from the Euro 2020 defeat against Switzerland.

With Deschamps' extensive experience, including their 2018 World Cup win, the team is poised for the knockout stages, aiming to overcome Sweden without nerves. Deschamps highlighted the absence of safety nets in knockout matches, underscoring the necessity of a winning approach.

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