Chennai's Future Unveiled: DMK's Vision for Super-6 Transformation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the DMK's 'Chennai Super-6', a specific manifesto for Chennai in the upcoming Assembly polls. Key initiatives include improved amenities, enhanced transport systems, and AI-driven solutions to alleviate congestion. The plan also addresses urban issues like the stray dog problem and invests in technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:18 IST
Chennai's Future Unveiled: DMK's Vision for Super-6 Transformation
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed an ambitious new manifesto named 'Chennai Super-6' ahead of the state's Assembly elections on April 23. With 234 seats up for grabs, the DMK aims to appeal to Chennai voters with a comprehensive plan targeting urban development and technology innovation.

Released at the party's headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' the manifesto was first received by party organisation secretary R S Bharathi. It outlines a six-point strategy promising enhanced amenities, 1,000 new mini-buses, and the integration of AI-enabled transport management systems to ease urban congestion and improve travel efficiency.

Additionally, the manifesto emphasizes infrastructure upgrades, including stormwater drains and key road projects lined with avenue trees. To address specific urban challenges, it pledges to triple the number of veterinary professionals to manage stray dogs. A commitment to technology is evident with plans for a special center for AI, animation, and gaming technologies.

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