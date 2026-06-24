U.N. Nuclear Inspections in Iran: A New Chapter in U.S.-Iran Relations

The U.N. nuclear watchdog plans to inspect Iran following a recent interim peace accord between the U.S. and Iran. The agreement aims to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program. Details, including timelines and procedures, are yet to be finalized, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Nuclear Watchdog Will Carry Out Inspections In Iran Soon Following An Interim Peace Accord Between The United States And Iran | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:37 IST
U.N. Nuclear Inspections in Iran: A New Chapter in U.S.-Iran Relations
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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to conduct inspections in Iran, as confirmed by its chief, Rafael Grossi. This follows an interim peace accord signed between the United States and Iran, although the specifics of the inspections are still pending finalization.

The landmark agreement between the two nations includes a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at easing tensions and potentially ending long-standing conflicts. Key issues, such as those related to Iran's nuclear program, are on the agenda for the upcoming 60 days of negotiations.

During a press conference in Japan, Grossi assured that the inspections 'will indeed take place,' while the modalities, including dates and logistics in coordination with Tehran, are expected to be sorted out shortly. The IAEA has made the audio of the conference available online.

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