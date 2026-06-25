Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Gulf Concerns Over Iran Accord

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Gulf Allies On Thursday That Any Deal With Iran Would Take Their Interests Into Account

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded his Middle East trip with reassurances to Gulf allies that the U.S. proposal with Iran would safeguard their interests. His diplomatic mission aimed to ease concerns regarding the tentative accord viewed by some as lenient on Iran.

Rubio addressed regional leaders in Bahrain, emphasizing the U.S.'s desire for a lasting peace that ensures the security of its allies. The conflict had seen Iran take on major powers and threaten vital oil trade routes, sparking anxiety about the potential shift in regional power dynamics.

Despite Trump's assertion of Iran's commitment to nuclear oversight, Iran disputed such claims, casting doubt on the agreement's durability and highlighting divisions over its terms. Gulf nations, critical U.S. allies, expressed reservations over potential shifts in Middle Eastern security and oil economy strategies.