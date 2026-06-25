Latino Voters in Colorado's 8th District: A Swing Vote Amid Economic Concerns

Gerardo Verdugo Voted For Donald Trump In Hoping For An Economic Revival Instead

Gerardo Verdugo, disillusioned by tariffs that impacted his Mexican candy business, represents many undecided Latino voters in Colorado's 8th Congressional District. The district remains politically volatile as parties vie for support ahead of the midterms.

Latino voters, crucial in recent elections, are a focus for both Democrats and Republicans. Yet, dissatisfaction grows as neither party has convinced them of a solution to economic woes.

With Trump's popularity waning among Latino voters but not translating to Democratic gains, the race is open. Key issues include economic policy and immigration, with parties attempting new strategies to attract this pivotal demographic.