Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Weaving Peace Amidst Gulf Tensions

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, assured Gulf allies that any deal with Iran would not compromise their security as he concluded a Middle East trip to promote the U.S.-Iran framework agreement. Rubio met officials in Bahrain, emphasizing regional stability and negating Iran's influence on vital oil trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Gulf Allies On Thursday That Any Deal With Iran Would Take Their Interests Into Account | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Weaving Peace Amidst Gulf Tensions
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Gulf allies on Thursday that their security interests would be protected in any deal with Iran. This statement marked the conclusion of his Middle East tour, aimed at promoting the U.S. administration's preliminary accord with Tehran.

During a meeting with Gulf Arab foreign ministers in Bahrain, Rubio emphasized that Washington sought a durable peace with Iran that wouldn't threaten regional stability. Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani welcomed Oman's initiative to secure safe vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil flows.

Rubio's assurances came amidst skepticism from Gulf allies about the U.S.-Iran framework agreement. While aiming to mitigate concerns, Rubio reiterated that no concessions would endanger the security architecture established with Gulf Cooperation Council nations, vital to U.S. strategic interests in the Middle East.

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