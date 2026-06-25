Bracing for Heat: Belgium's Livestock Farmers Battle Rising Temperatures

Belgium Issued A Rare Red Alert For Extreme Heat On Thursday Amid A Dayslong Heatwave Which Has Raised Concerns About Milk And Meat Production As Livestock Such As Cows And Pigs Struggle With The Scorching Weather Flemish Farming Association Boerenbond Expects The Heatwave To Reduce Both Milk And Meat Production

Belgium issued an uncommon 'red alert' on Thursday as a relentless heatwave raised alarms for the country’s livestock production. The Flemish farming association Boerenbond anticipates reduced milk and meat yields due to the impact of heat stress on cows and pigs, although exact figures remain uncertain.

Sander Palmans, a 35-year-old farmer from Bocholt and director of the Agricultural Research and Education Center, describes the adverse effects on his livestock. Employing cooling techniques, such as fans, to mitigate stress, he observes decreased activity and appetite among his cows, alongside reduced growth in his pigs.

The economic toll is significant, costing Palmans between €150 and €200 daily. With livestock farmers continually battling these conditions, the need for more regular use of artificial cooling systems is becoming unavoidable, suggesting an impending shift in farming practices.