Security Tightens as Trump Returns to Famed Washington Venue

U.S. President Donald Trump is back at Washington Hilton for the Faith and Freedom Coalition's 'Road to Majority' event, marking his first visit since a recent security scare.

In April, Trump had to cut short his appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after an armed individual attempted to breach the hotel. The evangelical Faith and Freedom Coalition, which backs many of the president's policies, will be hosting the gathering.

Tighter security measures are set for Trump's visit, following an incident that saw a 31-year-old Californian, Cole Tomas Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate the president. The Washington Hilton, a frequent venue for presidential events, was once the site of an attempted assassination on President Ronald Reagan in 1981.