Tragedy Strikes Dnipro: Russian Assault Claims Lives

A Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in four fatalities and ten injuries, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. The assault also damaged a private business. Details about the nature of the attack remain undisclosed, as Hanzha confirmed the incident in a Telegram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Attack On The City Of Dnipro In Southeastern Ukraine Killed Four People And Injured Others | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes Dnipro: Russian Assault Claims Lives
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A Russian attack on the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine has tragically claimed the lives of four individuals and left 10 others injured, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Monday.

Hanzha announced in an earlier Telegram post that a private business had also sustained damage as a result of the attack.

Details regarding the nature of the attack have not been disclosed, as Hanzha refrained from providing further information.

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