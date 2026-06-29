Tragedy Strikes Dnipro: Russian Assault Claims Lives

A Russian Attack On The City Of Dnipro In Southeastern Ukraine Killed Four People And Injured Others

A Russian attack on the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine has tragically claimed the lives of four individuals and left 10 others injured, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Monday.

Hanzha announced in an earlier Telegram post that a private business had also sustained damage as a result of the attack.

Details regarding the nature of the attack have not been disclosed, as Hanzha refrained from providing further information.