Berri Rejects Lebanon-Israel Agreement as 'Diktats'

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri criticized a U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel, calling it divisive and unlikely to be implemented. The deal involves Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament. Israel praised the agreement, while Hezbollah rejected it, fearing incitement of internal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:55 IST
Berri Rejects Lebanon-Israel Agreement as 'Diktats'
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Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Parliament Speaker and key Hezbollah ally, has dismissed a U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel, labeling it 'diktats' and warning it could foster internal divisions. The accord, seen by Israel as a diplomatic win, envisages gradual Israeli troop withdrawal, conditional on Hezbollah's disarmament.

Under the agreement, Lebanon's army would assume control of territories once disarmament is verified, with Israeli officials indicating an imminent beginning. However, Berri urged that Iran-U.S. negotiations are the true path to Israeli withdrawal, cautioning against separating Lebanon from these discussions as it might extend Israeli occupation.

Despite U.S. backing, the Lebanese government faces Hezbollah's objections, reflected in widespread dissent. While Israel maintains its stance on troop presence as a security measure against Hezbollah, pressure mounts for full withdrawal to resolve long-standing conflicts.

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