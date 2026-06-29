Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2026: A New Era in Clean Transport

The Delhi government has approved the EV Policy 2026, focusing on reducing vehicular pollution through electric vehicle adoption. The policy offers incentives, road tax exemptions, and aims for robust charging infrastructure to promote a cleaner, modern transport system in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:54 IST
Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2026: A New Era in Clean Transport
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly approved Delhi EV Policy 2026 aims to tackle the capital's persistent pollution issues by promoting electric vehicle adoption, reflecting the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and modern infrastructure development.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh expressed optimism, hinting at the imminent implementation of measures designed to alleviate public burden and promote cleaner transport solutions, as noted during a recent press briefing.

The policy, effective from July 1, 2026, includes substantial financial incentives for purchasing electric vehicles across various categories, alongside plans for extensive EV charging infrastructure, aiming to transform Delhi into a model of clean transport by 2030.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026