Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2026: A New Era in Clean Transport

The newly approved Delhi EV Policy 2026 aims to tackle the capital's persistent pollution issues by promoting electric vehicle adoption, reflecting the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and modern infrastructure development.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh expressed optimism, hinting at the imminent implementation of measures designed to alleviate public burden and promote cleaner transport solutions, as noted during a recent press briefing.

The policy, effective from July 1, 2026, includes substantial financial incentives for purchasing electric vehicles across various categories, alongside plans for extensive EV charging infrastructure, aiming to transform Delhi into a model of clean transport by 2030.