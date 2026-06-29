Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes in Ukraine Raise International Concerns

Intense Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine resulted in nine fatalities and numerous injuries on Monday, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks, occurring in major cities such as Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv, underscore the ongoing conflict that has entered its fifth year.

In Dnipro, five lives were lost and 29 individuals sustained injuries due to a missile strike, stated regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged for increased European defense measures, emphasizing the crucial need for anti-ballistic systems.

Similar tragedies unfolded in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, with civilian casualties reported. Both Ukraine and Russia have faced accusations of targeting civilians, intensifying the already fraught situation as international concern grows over the continued warfare.