Iran to Mine the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is the sole party responsible for the removal of mines from the Strait of Hormuz. This clarifies the terms of an agreement between Tehran and Washington, despite French President Macron's comments on international involvement in de-escalating Middle Eastern tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:33 IST
Iran to Mine the Strait of Hormuz
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According to Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, the responsibility for removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz rests solely with Iran. His statement came as a firm response to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks.

Macron earlier stated that France and Oman are collaborating to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Their joint efforts will include working with partners to clear mines in the Strait.

Gharibabadi cautioned France against further complicating the already sensitive and complex situation in the region through provocations.

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