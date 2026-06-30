Tragedy Strikes: Venezuelan Deportees Caught in Earthquake

Anderson Daniel Salcedo, a Venezuelan construction worker, returned home from U.S. detention only to face twin earthquakes that devastated his homeland. In the aftermath, many deportees, including Salcedo, suffered from withheld documents, tainted rescue efforts, and an uncertain future. Venezuelan authorities face scrutiny over handling the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Construction Worker Anderson Daniel Salcedo Spent Three Months In Us Immigration Detention Before Boarding A Repatriation Flight Last Wednesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 07:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Venezuelan Deportees Caught in Earthquake
Construction Worker

Venezuelan construction worker Anderson Daniel Salcedo returned home from U.S. immigration detention, landing just before seismic activity tore through his homeland. The catastrophic earthquakes that soon followed left the former detainee severely injured and launched questions over the handling of deportees.

Salcedo and over 140 other returnees, including children, were sent to a hotel that later collapsed, potentially devastating families with withheld documents struggling to identify missing relatives. Social media campaigns emerged as families coordinated frantic search efforts.

Authorities have been criticized for slow responses, leaving many bereaved families in the lurch. Grieving relatives plea for international aid to recover missing individuals as the quake’s devastation leaves thousands homeless and nearly two thousand dead.

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