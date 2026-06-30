Construction Worker Anderson Daniel Salcedo Spent Three Months In Us Immigration Detention Before Boarding A Repatriation Flight Last Wednesday

Venezuelan construction worker Anderson Daniel Salcedo returned home from U.S. immigration detention, landing just before seismic activity tore through his homeland. The catastrophic earthquakes that soon followed left the former detainee severely injured and launched questions over the handling of deportees.

Salcedo and over 140 other returnees, including children, were sent to a hotel that later collapsed, potentially devastating families with withheld documents struggling to identify missing relatives. Social media campaigns emerged as families coordinated frantic search efforts.

Authorities have been criticized for slow responses, leaving many bereaved families in the lurch. Grieving relatives plea for international aid to recover missing individuals as the quake’s devastation leaves thousands homeless and nearly two thousand dead.