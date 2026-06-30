Earthquake Tragedy Strikes Venezuelan Deportees: Families Face Heartbreak Amid Loss

Construction Worker Anderson Daniel Salcedo Spent Three Months In Us Immigration Detention Before Boarding A Repatriation Flight Last Wednesday

A devastating earthquake in Venezuela has left a desperately grim toll. Anderson Daniel Salcedo, a 22-year-old deportee from the U.S., narrowly survived the disaster that claimed at least 1,750 lives throughout the region.

Upon his return to Venezuela, Salcedo and over 140 others were housed in the Hotel Santuario La Llanada, which was later destroyed by the tremor. Families are now facing heartbreak as many still await news of their missing loved ones.

Criticism is mounting over government handling of deportees, whose documents and phones were withheld, complicating search efforts. Despite satellite images showing destruction, only on Monday did rescue operations experience an uptick in momentum.