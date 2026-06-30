NATO head Rutte says he welcomes UK's Defence Investment Plan
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Britain's plans to increase defence spending to nearly £80 billion a year by 2029, aligning with the 3% of GDP target.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that he welcomed Britain's plans for increased spending on its defence. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that defence spending would increase to nearly £80 billion ($105.85 billion) a year by 2029, putting it on a path to hit 3% of GDP on military expenditure.
"I welcome the UK's Defence Investment Plan. Stronger UK defence makes us all safer. This is a good step towards reaching the 3.5% of GDP on defence agreed in The Hague last year," wrote Rutte on X. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds)
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