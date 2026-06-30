Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte Said On Tuesday That He Welcomed Britains Plans For Increased Spending On Its Defence British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Tuesday That Defence Spending Would Increase To Nearly Billion Billion A Year By

​NATO Secretary ​General Mark Rutte ‌said on ​Tuesday that he welcomed Britain's ‌plans for increased spending on its defence. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌said on Tuesday that defence spending ‌would increase to nearly £80 billion ($105.85 billion) a year by 2029, putting it ⁠on ​a ⁠path to hit 3% of GDP on ⁠military expenditure.

"I welcome the UK's ​Defence Investment Plan. Stronger UK defence ⁠makes us all safer. This ⁠is ​a good step towards reaching the 3.5% of GDP ⁠on defence agreed in The Hague ⁠last ⁠year," wrote Rutte on X. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds)