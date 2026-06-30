High-Stakes Demolition: Romanian Defense Dismantles Drone Threat

Romanias Defence Ministry Said On Tuesday It Safely Detonated Drone Fragments Found In The Southeastern Village Of Rachelu Near The Border With Ukraine

Romania's defense ministry announced on Tuesday the safe detonation of drone fragments discovered in the southeastern village of Rachelu. This operation stems from a Russian offensive targeting Kyiv's port infrastructure back in April.

The European Union and NATO member country, sharing an extensive land border with Ukraine, has encountered Russian drones infringing its national airspace 15 times over this year, according to the defense ministry's report.

One particularly concerning incident in May saw a drone crash into an apartment building, injuring two individuals, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by these aerial incursions.