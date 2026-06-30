High-Stakes Demolition: Romanian Defense Dismantles Drone Threat
Romania's defense ministry successfully detonated fragments of a Russian drone near the southeastern village of Rachelu. The discovery is linked to an attack on Kyiv's port infrastructure. Romania, sharing a border with Ukraine, has experienced Russian drones breaching its airspace 15 times this year.
Romania's defense ministry announced on Tuesday the safe detonation of drone fragments discovered in the southeastern village of Rachelu. This operation stems from a Russian offensive targeting Kyiv's port infrastructure back in April.
The European Union and NATO member country, sharing an extensive land border with Ukraine, has encountered Russian drones infringing its national airspace 15 times over this year, according to the defense ministry's report.
One particularly concerning incident in May saw a drone crash into an apartment building, injuring two individuals, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by these aerial incursions.